Aquatic Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,110,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,682,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,631,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after buying an additional 1,193,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,500,000 after buying an additional 88,350 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 251,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 47,447 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

BBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

