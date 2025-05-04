Aquatic Capital Management LLC Invests $277,000 in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Prudential by 353.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 228,499 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $16,207,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Prudential during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prudential Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:PUK opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.3258 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

