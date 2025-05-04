Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $2.39 Million in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 477,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000. TTEC accounts for 0.5% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of TTEC at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 1,054.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of TTEC by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TTEC by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $3.92 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $567.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.73 million. TTEC had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. Equities research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on TTEC from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEC

TTEC Profile

(Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.