Benchstone Capital Management LP Invests $3.44 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Benchstone Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $999,868,000 after buying an additional 1,104,744 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,416,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $484.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $538.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $464.71 and a 200-day moving average of $450.36.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,499.20. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DPZ. BTIG Research set a $530.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

