Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 77,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for 0.6% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Timothy D. Boswell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,305.84. This trade represents a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 626,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. This trade represents a 14.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $559.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

