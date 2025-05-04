Beryl Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 861,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,000. International Game Technology comprises 3.5% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 782.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on International Game Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of IGT stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.84 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

