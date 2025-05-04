Beryl Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,242 Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)

Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 763,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares during the period. SPAR Group makes up 0.3% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPAR Group were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPAR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPAR Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 35,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SPAR Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGRP opened at $1.06 on Friday. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.