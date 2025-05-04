Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,227,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. Marinus Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.5% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 7.66% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRNS. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,564.7% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 219,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 206,614 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 354,393 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.