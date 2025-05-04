Bellevue Group AG Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,097,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,228 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.6% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.19% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $81,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.33.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $27,792.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,414.24. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $428,459.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,859.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,853 shares of company stock worth $5,163,062. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

