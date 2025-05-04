Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CVRx by 10,520.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 622,370 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CVRx by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 593,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 190,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVRx by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 28,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVRx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,411,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in CVRx by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 102,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 76,184 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVRx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on CVRx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVRx from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of CVRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of CVRx from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

CVRx Trading Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ CVRX opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVRx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $207.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.34.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). CVRx had a negative net margin of 116.91% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVRx Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.