Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $112.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $131.59.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

