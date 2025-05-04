Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLZE. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Backblaze by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Backblaze by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Backblaze by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $4.54 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $246.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLZE shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Backblaze from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Backblaze from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Backblaze

About Backblaze

(Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.