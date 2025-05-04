Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $60,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,308.56. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.90 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

