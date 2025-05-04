Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $140,000 Stock Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,691,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 163,880 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITOS opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITOS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

