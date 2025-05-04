Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 5,785 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Inogen worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Inogen Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $7.20 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $193.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99.

About Inogen

(Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.