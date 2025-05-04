Boothbay Fund Management LLC Decreases Position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,384 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.09% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Altium Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 55,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 769.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $95.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.19. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.24. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRBP shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

