Boothbay Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 3,898,270 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,741,001 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $63,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,781 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $26,600,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,775 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 54,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $10,448,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $18.86.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $97,766.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,373.75. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $2,154,905. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Read Our Latest Report on RIVN

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.