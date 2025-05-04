Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 658.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 157,171 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 94,651 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 313,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 137,319 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $384.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.12. Analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

