Boothbay Fund Management LLC Trims Position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.05% of European Wax Center worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWCZ. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWCZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 target price on European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

European Wax Center Price Performance

EWCZ stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.17. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.

European Wax Center Company Profile

(Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.