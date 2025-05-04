Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,005,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,195,000 after purchasing an additional 771,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,135,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,224,081,000 after purchasing an additional 344,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 2,388.4% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 343,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 329,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.