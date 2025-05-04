Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in FOX by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FOX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62. Fox Co. has a one year low of $31.71 and a one year high of $58.74.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FOX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cfra Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on FOX from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

