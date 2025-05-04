Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 16,389 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 175.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 147,784 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 108,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 71,864 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 67,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 57,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $306.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -8.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

