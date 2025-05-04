977 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 36.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,446,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.46 and a twelve month high of $265.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.65.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.42.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

