Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SIM Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIMA. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in SIM Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in SIM Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $4,016,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMA opened at $10.27 on Friday. SIM Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

SIM Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primary focus on the healthcare industry. SIM Acquisition Corp.

