3,809 Shares in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,915.68. The trade was a 26.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $78.70 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.34.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

