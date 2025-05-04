Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,089,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after buying an additional 1,591,960 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 146,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $17,042,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ZI stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.10, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

