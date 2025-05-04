Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,968 Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $6,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33,294 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 672,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,347,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 116,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price target on Alamo Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

ALG stock opened at $173.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.07 and a 1-year high of $205.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.11.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $385.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.85 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.46%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

