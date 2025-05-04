Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $487,000 in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

