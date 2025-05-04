Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,766,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vestis by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,095,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,172,000 after purchasing an additional 980,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vestis by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,538,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,693,000 after buying an additional 382,071 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Vestis by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,595,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after buying an additional 421,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $22,936,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSTS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vestis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vestis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Vestis stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Vestis Co. has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Vestis had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

