Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 108,664 C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 313.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

C4 Therapeutics Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

