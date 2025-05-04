Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $450,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,447,094.60. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 28th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 2,206 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.18, for a total value of $335,709.08.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $421,440.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,026 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.04, for a total transaction of $149,837.04.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 6,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $859,740.00.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $156.66 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.93 and its 200 day moving average is $154.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -89.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Natera by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.76.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

