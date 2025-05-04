39,901 Shares in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of GeoPark at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in GeoPark by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in GeoPark by 392.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puff Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $341.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.76. GeoPark Limited has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.43). GeoPark had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 27th.

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

