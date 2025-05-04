ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRA. Citizens Jmp lowered ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PRA

ProAssurance Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PRA opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of -0.09.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.56 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in ProAssurance by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in ProAssurance by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 859.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.