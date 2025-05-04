Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Brady by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 177,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Brady by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,243,000 after acquiring an additional 59,752 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Brady by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 54,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Price Performance

NYSE BRC opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.50. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $59.72 and a 52 week high of $77.68.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $356.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.21 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

