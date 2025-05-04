Kyowa Kirin (KYKOF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $873.75 million for the quarter.

Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KYKOF opened at $14.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. Kyowa Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and import/export of pharmaceuticals for oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology therapeutic areas in Japan, the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products include ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

