Kyowa Kirin (KYKOF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $873.75 million for the quarter.
Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KYKOF opened at $14.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. Kyowa Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.
Kyowa Kirin Company Profile
