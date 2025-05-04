61,405 Shares in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

In other news, CEO Steven S. Williamson sold 27,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $197,699.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,601.88. This represents a 12.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mehul Joshi sold 14,384 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $102,414.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,580.32. The trade was a 11.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,484. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Pulmonx stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $151.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 55.36% and a negative net margin of 67.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

