12,355 Shares in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Trinity Industries by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Trinity Industries by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $288,051.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,486.58. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

TRN stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.47. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

