Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $503,000 Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kimball Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $366.36 million, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KE. StockNews.com upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimball Electronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

