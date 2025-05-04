Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,306 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,366 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,082 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 104.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,322 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,938 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

PLL stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Piedmont Lithium had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $45.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $13.00 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

