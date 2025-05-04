Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $467,000 in Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Tourmaline Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRML. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 283.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 16.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRML opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $418.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tourmaline Bio ( NASDAQ:TRML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRML. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Tourmaline Bio from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Tourmaline Bio from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

