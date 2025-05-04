Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 983 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 4.1 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $154.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $154.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.14.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

