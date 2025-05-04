Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $428,000 in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 604.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.05.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.71. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $977.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.64 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,868,218.48. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.