Brokerages Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT at $109.38

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransUnion from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $85.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $113.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

TransUnion declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,923.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $455,711. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 105.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

