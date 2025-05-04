Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 744,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,444,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after buying an additional 1,171,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,519,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 915,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 641,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,897,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,595,000 after purchasing an additional 466,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 380,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Evolent Health Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.92 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brendan B. Springstubb acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,617.50. This represents a 73.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley bought 55,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $497,577.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,575.17. This trade represents a 7.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 74,000 shares of company stock worth $666,315. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.