Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,892,599 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 372,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,892,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Stock Up 1.5 %

ZETA stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zeta Global from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Zeta Global

About Zeta Global

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.