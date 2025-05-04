67,551 Shares in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 67,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUX. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 12,910.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in McEwen Mining by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of McEwen Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Shares of MUX stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 51.31%. Research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

