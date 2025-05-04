Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 38,289 Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Mission Produce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 54,408 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mission Produce by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after purchasing an additional 257,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Mission Produce by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 418,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 80,161 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 75,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $757,542.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,080,000. This represents a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Mission Produce Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $748.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.54.

(Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.