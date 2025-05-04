Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $567,000 in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,457,000 after buying an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 645,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 248,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 234,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JJSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.
J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 2.1 %
JJSF opened at $129.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.35 and a 200-day moving average of $146.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.48. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $180.80.
J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Equities analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.89%.
J&J Snack Foods Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than J&J Snack Foods
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.