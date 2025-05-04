Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $596,000 in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CEVA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CEVA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Insider Activity at CEVA

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $140,029.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,237.24. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CEVA Price Performance

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $647.72 million, a PE ratio of -73.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. Analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA Profile

(Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.