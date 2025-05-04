Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Butterfly Network by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph Devivo sold 320,215 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $781,324.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,249,789 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,485.16. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Stock Down 0.9 %

BFLY stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $563.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.60.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 42.68% and a negative net margin of 129.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

